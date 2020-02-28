LATOKEN (LA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30,918.00

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0534 or 0.00000616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and LATOKEN. LATOKEN has a market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $30,918.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LATOKEN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN launched on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, LATOKEN, CoinExchange, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LATOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LATOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.