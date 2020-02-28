Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,132 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Laureate Education worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Laureate Education by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 624,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 612,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after acquiring an additional 177,887 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Laureate Education news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $58,105.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Taslitz sold 150,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $2,641,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,509 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,405. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Laureate Education stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Laureate Education Inc has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The firm had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Laureate Education’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education Inc will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

