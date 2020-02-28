LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) versus Himax Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIMX) Head-To-Head Analysis

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and Himax Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies $671.84 million 1.09 -$13.61 million ($0.07) -60.86

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Himax Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LDK Solar and Himax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A Himax Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

Himax Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Himax Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Himax Technologies is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Himax Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Himax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and Himax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A Himax Technologies -2.03% -2.87% -1.48%

Risk & Volatility

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Himax Technologies has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Himax Technologies beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices. The company also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays; in-cell touch and display driver integration single-chip solutions; LED driver and power management ICs; scaler products for monitors and projectors; tailor-made video processing IC solutions; silicon IPs; and liquid crystal on silicon micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays for automotive industry. In addition, it offers digital camera solutions, including complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing, and machine vision, which are used in various applications, such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices, and Internet on Things. The company markets its display drivers and display-related products to panel manufacturers, agents or distributors, module manufacturers, and assembly houses; and non-driver products to camera module manufacturers, optical engine manufacturers, and television system manufacturers. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a collaboration with Kneron to develop and commercialize a 3D sensing and AI-enabled security and surveillance solution. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tainan City, Taiwan.

