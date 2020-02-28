Lear (NYSE:LEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Cleveland Research

Analysts at Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Shares of LEA traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,536. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $159.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lear by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after purchasing an additional 872,416 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lear by 323.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 540,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,159,000 after buying an additional 412,851 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,714,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $492,121,000 after buying an additional 359,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,820,000 after buying an additional 348,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

