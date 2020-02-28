Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LGEN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 257 ($3.38) to GBX 271 ($3.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 294.10 ($3.87).

Shares of LON:LGEN opened at GBX 260.90 ($3.43) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 306.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Legal & General Group has a 1 year low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,644 ($34.78).

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £2,750.99 ($3,618.77). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,107 shares of company stock worth $900,308.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

