Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Decreased by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $502,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in Lennar by 79.3% during the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 19,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. Corporate insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,983,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,731. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $44.84 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 8.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

