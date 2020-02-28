LHT Price Hits $0.0796 on Exchanges (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, LHT has traded 127.7% higher against the dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for $0.0796 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. LHT has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $550.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000136 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 42.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Alterdice and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

