Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 487,400 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 30th total of 432,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,222 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 441.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 489.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 58,286 shares during the last quarter. 22.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

