Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,240 ($16.31) to GBX 1,360 ($17.89) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Commerzbank lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,117.50 ($14.70) on Friday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,460.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,268.17.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Insiders have acquired 1,003 shares of company stock worth $1,526,948 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

