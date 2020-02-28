Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,848.21 ($63.78).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,544 ($59.77) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83. Croda International has a 1-year low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,060.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,886.08.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.