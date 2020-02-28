LIFE Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (LIFE)

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One LIFE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange and Tidex. LIFE has a market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $6,979.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.95 or 0.02515733 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00215405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046793 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE’s launch date was September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,454,878,952 tokens. The official website for LIFE is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

