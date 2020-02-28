Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.17 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00025055 BTC on exchanges including BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.37 million and $1.91 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00684719 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007797 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 826.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000790 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC.

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, ZB.COM and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

