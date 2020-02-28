Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) received a C$52.00 price target from equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pi Financial set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$40.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.67.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

TSE:LSPD traded down C$1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$33.24. 635,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,543. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$40.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.56. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.90.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.