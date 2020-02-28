LikeCoin Hits One Day Volume of $715.00 (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $715.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00054171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00521653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.45 or 0.06679250 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00066452 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030367 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005477 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011555 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,002,648,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,827,135 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

