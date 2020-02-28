LINA Price Up 3% Over Last Week (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 28th. One LINA token can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LINA has a market cap of $5.32 million and $159,115.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LINA has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.74 or 0.02474610 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00218901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00128164 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,669,967 tokens. LINA’s official website is lina.review. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network.

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

