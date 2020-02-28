Linkey (LKY) Price Reaches $0.0255 on Exchanges

Linkey (CURRENCY:LKY) traded down 70% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One Linkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Linkey has traded 70% lower against the dollar. Linkey has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $4.00 worth of Linkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00679261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00011064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007913 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000766 BTC.

About Linkey

Linkey (CRYPTO:LKY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2013. Linkey’s total supply is 195,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Linkey’s official website is www.linkey.info. Linkey’s official Twitter account is @LKYFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linkey

Linkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

