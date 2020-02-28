LiquidApps Reaches Market Cap of $6.01 Million (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded down 33% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $63,879.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,027,261,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,346,972 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io. LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

