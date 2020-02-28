Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) Short Interest Up 16.8% in February

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 273,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 30th total of 234,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 204,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Liquidia Technologies stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60. Liquidia Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The firm has a market cap of $129.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 27,423 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Canaan Partners VIII LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Canaan Partners VIII LLC now owns 2,917,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 319,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

