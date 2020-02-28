Liquidity Network Trading 6.8% Higher Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $79,220.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.53 or 0.02484974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00129474 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network was first traded on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

