Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $69,060.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Mercatox and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.56 or 0.02922466 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,214.78 or 0.94170361 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 665,193,082 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Mercatox, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

