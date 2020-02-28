Litecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.27 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.85 billion and $5.27 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $60.04 or 0.00693032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DSX, C2CX, Cryptohub and Cryptomate. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 578.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,184,925 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges.

