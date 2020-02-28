Litecoin Plus Trading Up 81.7% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 81.7% higher against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000657 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $155,395.00 and approximately $385.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17,602.09 or 2.02458829 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00023416 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,720,577 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

