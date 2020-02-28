LiteCoin Ultra Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. LiteCoin Ultra has a market capitalization of $3,379.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

