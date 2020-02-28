Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.1% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.08% of Littelfuse worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Littelfuse by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS opened at $161.52 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.80 and a 52 week high of $206.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,923,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,429 shares of company stock worth $13,799,833 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

