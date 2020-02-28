LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,788,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.70% of LivePerson worth $66,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,234,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,941,000 after buying an additional 556,214 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $7,037,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $6,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $5,869,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter worth $3,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The stock had a trading volume of 86,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,189. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.87.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 32.94%. Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.37, for a total transaction of $747,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,655 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $42.50) on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.