LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.50.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. First Analysis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on LiveRamp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.47. LiveRamp has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $63.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,195.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $43,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,737 shares of company stock valued at $820,260. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

