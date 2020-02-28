LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,666 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.07% of LKQ worth $7,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,148,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $536,161,000 after purchasing an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 23,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 10,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

LKQ stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.