LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0037 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $198,801.00 and $27,640.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 30.1% lower against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00438089 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011571 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001771 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011474 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 68.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003381 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LCS is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,562,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,084,818 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.