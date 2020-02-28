Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,155 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $7,820,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $1,426,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $384.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $428.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $292.53 and a twelve month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

