Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $14.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $369.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,363,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $292.53 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.06 and a 200 day moving average of $395.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

