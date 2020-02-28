Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOMA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOMA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. 16.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $724.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.