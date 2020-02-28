Loop Capital Trims Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Target Price to $30.00

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 186.26% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Kraton from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE KRA traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.48. 5,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,033. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a market capitalization of $394.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $408.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.00 million. Kraton had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Kraton by 0.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraton by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kraton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Kraton by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kraton by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

