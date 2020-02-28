Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.26 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000129 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, DragonEX, IDAX and Gate.io. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.26 million and $1,974.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02509048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00213273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, IDAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

