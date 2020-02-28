Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the January 30th total of 157,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

LORL opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $995.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.89. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $42.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 904,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,442,000 after buying an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 848,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,410,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LORL shares. ValuEngine lowered Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

