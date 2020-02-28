Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,585 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $35,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 464,072 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 132,782 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 715.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,322,397 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $106,244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792,636 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,090,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 89.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,067 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $10,227,000 after acquiring an additional 196,094 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

LPX stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $35.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.