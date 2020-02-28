Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Short Interest Update

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,610,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 30th total of 9,170,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $312,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,464 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,310,000 after purchasing an additional 908,364 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $107.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

