LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LSI Industries an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYTS shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 131,969 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 96,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in LSI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LSI Industries by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LSI Industries (LYTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.