Luna Coin (LUNA) Price Down 8.8% This Week

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Luna Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. In the last seven days, Luna Coin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a total market capitalization of $6,976.00 and $165.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Luna Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.02512768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00218906 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00048548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00130351 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum.

Buying and Selling Luna Coin

Luna Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Luna Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Luna Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.