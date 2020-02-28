Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

LUN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.70 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.39.

Shares of LUN opened at C$6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$5.76 and a 12-month high of C$8.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 39.50%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

