Lunes Price Down 16.1% This Week (LUNES)

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Exrates. Lunes has a total market cap of $465,527.00 and approximately $22,044.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.05 or 0.02465649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00217099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00046387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00127771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunes

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunes’ official website is lunes.io.

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.