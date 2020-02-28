LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.58% from the stock’s previous close.

LYFT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of LYFT from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of LYFT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $37.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. LYFT has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.49 million. LYFT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 279.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that LYFT will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,607,061 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,444,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LYFT by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after purchasing an additional 521,968 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in LYFT during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in LYFT by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

