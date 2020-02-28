Lympo (LYM) Tops One Day Volume of $18,826.00

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Lympo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Ethfinex, Allbit and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $18,826.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.22 or 0.02472173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00217353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00046679 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00128516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lympo Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io. The official website for Lympo is lympo.io.

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Cobinhood, Allbit, Ethfinex, Gate.io and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.