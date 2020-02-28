M. Brett Biggs Sells 16,205 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 17,455,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $322.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Walmart by 35.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 205,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53,511 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Walmart by 10.9% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walmart to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.81.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

