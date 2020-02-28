M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,487 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of M/I Homes worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 3.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 61,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

In related news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 15,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $672,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 29,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $1,235,409.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Shares of M/I Homes stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $37.03. 8,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85. M/I Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.