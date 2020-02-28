Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. Mack Cali Realty reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mack Cali Realty.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.68 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Mack Cali Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 48,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 343,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,617,000 after purchasing an additional 407,668 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLI opened at $19.44 on Friday. Mack Cali Realty has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

