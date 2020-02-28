Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 20,288 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,288 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $41,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.14. The company had a trading volume of 11,431,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,202. The company has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

