Mackay Shields LLC Has $46.39 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $46,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,437,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,352,000 after buying an additional 1,413,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,422,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,505,000 after buying an additional 1,272,545 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18,134.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,075,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,568,000 after buying an additional 1,069,928 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $56,690,000. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $53.49. 40,890,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,299,338. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $247.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

