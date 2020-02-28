Mackay Shields LLC Has $47.68 Million Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,565 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 46,333 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $47,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 28,435 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $345.12. 6,462,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,529,420. The firm has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $358.48 and a 200 day moving average of $309.45. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $249.10 and a 12 month high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

