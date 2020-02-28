Mackay Shields LLC Has $50.91 Million Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,012 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 67,449 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $50,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 16,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.77.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.65. 35,386,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,314,872. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.10. The company has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.