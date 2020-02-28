Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 23,216 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,382 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 638,271 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after acquiring an additional 571,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 32.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,152,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $200,555,000 after acquiring an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 594,441 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $139,616,000 after acquiring an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,123 shares of company stock worth $10,235,270 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $17.47 on Friday, hitting $270.07. The stock had a trading volume of 28,313,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,091,738. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

